1.8 million on pilgrimage – Corriere TV

1.8 million on pilgrimage – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) 1.8 million faithful are on pilgrimage to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia. The first to be held without health restrictions since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and all Muslims are required to perform it at least once in their lifetime. Huge crowds of pilgrims braved the heat, which reached peaks of 42 degrees, to arrive at the sprawling Jamarat complex. Here huge pedestrian bridges lead in front of three 25-metre-high pillars which symbolize the devil and against which every believer must throw 21 pebbles collected in the locality of Muzdalifa. Finally, the pilgrimage ends with a last tour of the Kaaba. Often, on this occasion, men shave their heads and women cut a lock of hair, as a sign of renewal. (lapresse)

June 28, 2023 – Updated June 28, 2023 , 3:23 pm

