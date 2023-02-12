1 dead, 1 injured in two shootings in New York City

CCTV news client news On February 11, local time, two separate shooting incidents occurred in New York City, USA, resulting in one death and one injury.

The local police said that the first shooting incident occurred at around 23:30 local time on the 10th. A man was robbed and shot in a tobacco shop in Brooklyn. The victim has been sent to a local hospital for treatment. The situation is stable. Another shooting incident occurred at around 5 a.m. local time on the 11th. A 27-year-old man was shot in the Bronx area, causing the man to be shot in the head. He was pronounced dead after rescue efforts failed due to his serious injuries. At present, the case is still under investigation.

The Brooklyn attack is the latest in a string of shootings involving cigarette shops across New York City. (CCTV reporter Liu Xu)