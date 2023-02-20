1 dead, 10 wounded in two shootings in Memphis

China News Service, February 20 (Xinhua) According to US media reports on the 19th, two shootings occurred in Memphis, USA, resulting in 1 death and 10 injuries. Investigators believe the two shootings are connected and say they are looking for the killer. The cause of the shooting is not yet known.

According to reports, the police said that two injured people were found in a critical condition at a local bar. In addition, they were also aware of more shooting victims nearby at the scene.

Police later found a dead victim and three injured at another location, and they were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said there is no definite description of the suspect yet. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting or if the shooter knew the victim.

According to CNN, data from the non-profit organization “Gun Violence Archive” shows that in less than two months, there have been 78 mass shootings in the United States. The group defines a mass shooting as an event in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.