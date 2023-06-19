1 dead, 22 injured in mass shooting in Chicago suburbs – Xinhua English.news.cn

1 dead, 22 injured in mass shooting in Chicago suburbs

Release time: 20:07, June 19, 2023 Source: China News Network

According to US media reports, in the early hours of June 18 local time, a mass shooting occurred in the parking lot of a shopping mall in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, USA, resulting in one death and 22 injuries.

The town of Willowbrook in Dupage County, where the parking lot happened, is more than 30 kilometers away from Chicago. CNN reported that the county sheriff’s office said that around 18:00 on the 17th, people gathered in the parking lot where the incident occurred to celebrate Juneteenth, and the police also rushed to the scene to maintain order. At around 0:25 a.m. on the 18th, the police learned of a fighting incident nearby and went to deal with it. At around 0:30, the police returned to the parking lot immediately after hearing the gunshots.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fired multiple weapons at the Juneteenth crowd. The number of suspects is currently unknown. Witnesses said the parking lot was crowded with people at the time of the incident. After hearing gunshots, people fled the scene in a hurry. At least 12 ambulances were called to the scene, local fire department officials said.

Police said no arrests have been made and the suspect’s motive is unclear. (making Jiang Lu)

Editor in charge:[Ji Xiang]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.