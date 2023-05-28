1 dead, 3 injured in shelling in Belgorod region of Russia – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Moscow, May 27 (Reporter Hua Di) Russian Belgorod Governor Gladkov said on the 27th that the Shebekino district of the Russian state was shelled by the Ukrainian side that day, resulting in one death and three injuries.

Gladkov posted on social media that the deceased was a security guard of a local company, and two of the three injured were minors. The attack also caused damage to the facilities of two large local companies, and one of the company buildings caught fire. In addition, city power lines were also damaged.

Gladkov said earlier in the day that the city of Shebekino, the administrative center of Shebekino District, was also shelled several times that day, and many houses, shops were damaged, and vehicles were burned.

On the 22nd and 23rd of this month, Belgorod was hit by armed attacks and a large number of drone attacks. Russia believes that it was the “invasion” by the Ukrainian side, but the Ukrainian side denied that it had anything to do with it, saying it was done by “Russian anti-government armed groups.”

Since the Ukrainian crisis escalated in February last year, Russia’s Belgorod and other border states have been hit by cross-border artillery fire from time to time.