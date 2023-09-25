Mexico announces measures to reduce the flow of migrants

The Mexican authorities have agreed with the US to implement measures to decrease the influx of migrants on the southern border. With around 6,000 migrants entering Mexico daily, the country aims to “depressurize” areas that are overwhelmed. The plan includes deportations and actions to discourage people from risking their lives by using the rail system. Factors contributing to the increase in migration include violence and misinformation.

Agreement reached to end historic strike in Hollywood

After months of negotiations, major film and television studios and striking writers have reached a preliminary agreement. The Writers Guild of America, representing over 11,000 writers, announced that its members may return to work on Tuesday following the ratification of the agreement. The strike, which has lasted almost five months, has disrupted the entertainment industry.

Russian-backed separatists impose curfew in eastern Ukraine

Russian-backed separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic have imposed a curfew and military censorship on communications. The curfew, effective from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. on weekdays, aims to exert control over the region. In Kherson, Russian attacks resulted in the death of at least two people and left nine wounded on Sunday.

Tocorón prison in Venezuela, controlled by El Tren de Aragua gang

Venezuelan security forces conducted an operation in the Tocorón prison, which was under the direct control of inmates, many belonging to the feared El Tren de Aragua gang. Inside the prison, CNN discovered amenities such as a large swimming pool, educational games, and restaurants, highlighting the lack of control by the authorities.

NASA successfully lands sample of Bennu asteroid

NASA has successfully landed a sample of the Bennu asteroid on Earth, providing scientists with the opportunity to study the origins of the solar system. This achievement also allows for investigation into a piece of a huge space rock that may potentially collide with our planet in the future. It marks the first time NASA has accomplished this feat.

In other news…

Red Bull wins Formula One constructors’ championship with victory in Japan.

Luciano Supervielle fights legal battle for his daughter’s medical treatment.

Ways to give your brain the rest it needs.

Lawsuits seek change in fast food advertising practices.

Miami Dolphins dominate Denver Broncos with a score of 70-20, the second-highest in NFL history.

Figure of the day: 343 firefighters died from 9/11-related illnesses.

Quote of the day from Usher on his Super Bowl performance.

Neil deGrasse Tyson shares his opinion on “non-human” beings shown in the Mexican Congress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

