From: CCTV Finance

On the 25th local time, the World Health Organization held a regular press conference on the new crown epidemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said,One million people worldwide have died from COVID-19 so far this year. WHO calls on countries to continue to strengthen the vaccination of new crowns for high-risk groups such as health workers and the elderly, and strive to achieve 70% of the new crown vaccination rate of the entire population.

Progress is currently being made in some countries with low vaccination rates, especially in the African region. But the latest figures show that a third of the world‘s population has yet to be vaccinated against the new crown.

