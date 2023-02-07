Home World 1 minute on the internet – Mondolinguo
This week, download free activities for practice deciphering numbers in French but also talk about their use of the internet.

In this document, you will find 4 activities to find out what happens in one minute on the internet: number of packages sent by Amazon, number of Instagram stories posted, number of messages shared on Facebook, number of songs added by Spotify to its music library or the number of photos added by users on Facebook….

These activities are intended for advanced level learners, from level B1.

Here is the direct link to the article:
https://www.femina.fr/article/que-se-passe-t-il-en-une-minute-sur-internet

Good lesson 🙂 Tiphanie

you usedIt is this resource? do not hesitate To share your feedback and experience!

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.
See also  New charges for Carlos Ghosn, international arrest warrant for the former Nissan and Renault number one

