1 TB Seagate expansion for Xbox Series X|S at a discount at 167.99 Euros

If you were planning to expand the storage capacity of your Xbox Series X o Swe inform you that Amazon has put the Seagate 1TB expansion card selling it to 167,99 Eurowith one 21% discount and the lowest price achieved so far from the product.

We don’t know how long the discount will be active for, so as always if the new price seems attractive to you, we advise you to hurry. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.

MX Video – Xbox – Accessories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

