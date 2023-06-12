10 people died in Greta, Australia, after a bus overturned on its way home after a wedding

Sunday evening in Greta, a city in southeastern Australia about 200 kilometers north of Sydney, a bus carrying 36 guests to a wedding overturned: 10 people were killed, 25 were injured and the driver, a man aged 58, was arrested. It is not yet clear what exactly happened: the local police said without giving any other details that there are sufficient elements to charge him, but investigations are underway into the incident. It seems that there was a particularly thick fog on the road. Of the 25 people injured, 21 are in hospital and one of them is in critical condition. The passengers aboard the bus had just been to the wedding and were on their way to their sleeping quarters.