10 points deducted from Juventus | Sport

The Turin club is again “lowered” in the table.

Source: Profimedia

Juventus was deprived of 10 points in Serie A and because of that it was “dropped” from the second to the seventh position of the table. According to the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal, it is apparently the final punishment for the most trophy-winning Italian club, which now has five points less than the fourth-placed Milan.

If they beat the Empoli team tonight, the “old lady” will come close to two points behind Milan and will try to reach the next season’s Champions League in the last two rounds of Serie A.

By the court’s decision, the “Bianconeri” were found guilty of artificially “inflating” the transfer, in order to increase the capital gain. The hearing was held on Monday in Rome, and after Giuseppe Cina’s prosecutor proposed a penalty of 11 points, the decision was for Juventus to go to “minus 10”.

Juventus could theoretically appeal again, but due to the gravity of the act, it is still estimated that the appeal would do nothing and that the “Bianconeri” would remain at the current number of points. With today’s ruling, this court has decided on the same case for the third time, because for the first time in May 2022 it was estimated that only two negotiating clubs can estimate how much a transfer is worth, and then the investigation of Juventus’ finances determined that there were indeed irregularities. In the meantime, Juventus was penalized by deducting 15 points, so they fought for that penalty to be “erased”, and then the court decided for the third time and saddened the Juventus fans once again.