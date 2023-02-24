Photographic composition is the art of organizing the visual elements within a photographic image. A successful composition can convey a message, create an atmosphere or tell a story. It can be considered the visual equivalent of writing.

Photographic composition involves many aspects such as the choice of framing, the use of light, the position of the subject, the relationship between the elements and much more. All these elements must be carefully considered in order to obtain a balanced and interesting image.

The first aspect to consider is the framing. The framing determines what the image shows and what it excludes. There are multiple framing techniques including the rule of thirds, symmetry, asymmetry, and point of view. One of the most used techniques is the rule of thirds, which involves dividing the image into nine equal parts and positioning the subjects along the imaginary lines that divide the image.

Another important aspect is the use of light. Light can completely change the look of a subject or the entire image. Light can be used to create shadows, highlight details or to create a specific atmosphere. The position of the subject is also important: the subject can be placed in the center of the picture or in one of the outer parts.

The relationship between elements within the image is another fundamental aspect of photographic composition. The subjects must be positioned in such a way as to create a relationship between them, which can convey a specific message. The relationship between the colors, textures and shape of the subjects can also affect the final image.

Finally, post-production is another important aspect of photographic composition. Post-production can include adding special effects, color correction, and removing unwanted elements. Your choice of image format, paper type, and size are also important elements in creating a well-composed photographic image.

In summary, photographic composition requires the consideration of numerous aspects to create a balanced and effective image. The choice of framing, the use of light, the position of the subject, the relationship between elements and post-production all need to be carefully considered to create a successful image.