Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 15th. Topic: Serving National Rejuvenation and Promoting Human Progress——Viewing Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics from the Theme Achievement Exhibition of “Forward for a New Era”
Xinhua News Agency reporter Cheng Xin
At the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Forwarding a New Era” being held in Beijing, objects, videos, photos, and charts show people the magnificent course of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era.
The head of state’s diplomacy leads the directional diplomacy and the layout is constantly improving
“—Insist on maintaining the authority of the CPC Central Committee to strengthen the Party’s centralized and unified leadership over foreign affairs
——Adhere to the mission of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and promote major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics
——Adhere to the purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind
——Insist on taking socialism with Chinese characteristics as the fundamental to enhance strategic self-confidence
——Adhere to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits to promote the construction of the ‘Belt and Road’
——Adhere to the path of peaceful development based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation
——Insist on building a global partnership based on deepening diplomatic layout
——Adhering to the concept of fairness and justice to lead the reform of the global governance system
——Adhere to national core interests as the bottom line to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests
——Adhere to the direction of combining the fine traditions of foreign affairs with the characteristics of the times to shape the unique style of China’s diplomacy”
Entering the unit of “Insist on Promoting the Building of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind and Creating a New Situation of Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics” in the central comprehensive exhibition area, the “Ten Persistences” that summarize Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought come into view.
Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been comprehensively advanced. General Secretary Xi Jinping has taken the lead and set an example by carrying out a variety of diplomatic activities for heads of state. In particular, he has built a more comprehensive and solid global partnership network for China by holding a series of major diplomatic activities at home.
In the glass showcase, the invitations for the main table of the welcome banquet of the 2016 G20 Hangzhou Summit, the 2017 First Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the lacquer and lacquer plate “Blooming Silk Road”, the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation The gift of cloisonne to the outside world is “harmonious coexistence”… A series of beautifully designed exhibits that reflect cultural characteristics have attracted the attention of visitors.
“The exhibition allows us to have a ‘zero distance’ from the diplomatic concierge supplies at home.” A visitor from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China said that the unique national ceremony vividly demonstrated the friendly exchanges and mutual learning between my country and other countries.
Attended the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, presided over the 14th meeting of BRICS leaders by video, attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and held a series of foreign affairs activities…
Through the photos of the head of state diplomacy, people can see the important moments when General Secretary Xi Jinping leads the promotion of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and feel the sentiment and demeanor of the Communist Party of China to seek progress for mankind and the world.
Build an overall stable and balanced development framework for major-country relations, practice the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness to deepen relations with neighboring countries, uphold the correct concept of justice and interests, strengthen solidarity and cooperation with the vast number of developing countries, actively participate in and promote multilateral diplomacy, and influence in international affairs. Under the leadership of the diplomacy of the head of state, China has made great efforts to build an all-round, multi-level and three-dimensional diplomatic layout. Up to now, China has established diplomatic relations with 181 countries, and has established partnerships with more than 110 countries and regional organizations. The partnership network covers the world.
“In recent years, the general secretary’s visits have covered five continents in the world, and we also follow the general secretary to see the world through news reports. China‘s ‘circle of friends’ is getting bigger and bigger, and there are more and more good partners. As a Chinese, I feel I am very proud.” Sun Shibo from Beijing Beiji Electromechanical Industry Co., Ltd. said with emotion, “Looking ahead, the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will surely lead China’s diplomacy in the new era to stride forward and start a new chapter.”
Promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and provide Chinese solutions for strengthening global governance
“General Secretary Xi Jinping has said many times that the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative comes from China, but the results benefit the world.”
Following the voice of the docent, people’s eyes focused on the model of the EMU of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and the model of the EMU of the China-Laos Railway. The two exhibits reflect China‘s solid steps in promoting the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The latest data shows that China has signed more than 200 cooperation documents on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” with 149 countries and 32 international organizations. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a popular international public product and an international cooperation platform in the world today, and an important practical platform for promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.
Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has focused on the common and fundamental interests of the Chinese people and the people of the world, and has deeply thought about “what kind of world to build and how to build this world” and other major issues related to the future and destiny of mankind, and put forward the vision of building The important concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.
On the exhibition board, pictures and documents show the process of constantly enriching and improving the connotation of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, and expanding and extending the practice map——
At the 70th UN General Assembly, the common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom were proposed for the first time, and the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind was systematically expounded; the overall layout of building “five worlds” was further proposed at the UN headquarters in Geneva; It advocates the construction of a community of shared future in cyberspace, human health, human and natural life, and a community with a shared future for global development; the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has been written into the documents of many important international organizations such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization…
“China shows the world what a big country should look like.” In front of an exhibition board showing “the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind is highly valued by the international community”, a university teacher expressed his wishes for the exhibition.
Moving forward along the exhibition area, white papers such as “China and the World Trade Organization”, “30 Years of Chinese Military Participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations” and “China‘s International Development Cooperation in the New Era” are displayed in front of people.
Over the past 10 years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has grasped the general trend, led the trend, held the world in mind, and acted with responsibility. He has adhered to the concept of fairness and justice to lead the reform of the global governance system, and has built an international cooperation platform with extensive participation through the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and has continuously contributed to the global governance system. Reform and construction provide more Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions.
In the exhibition hall, visitors felt the responsibility and responsibility of China in the new era——
Announced a series of major measures to support UN peacekeeping operations; proposed global development initiatives and global security initiatives; initiated the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank; dispatched groups of agricultural technical experts to developing countries; Tonga, a South Pacific island country affected by volcanic disasters; more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided to more than 120 countries and international organizations…
“One initiative after another, and one practical action, let us see China‘s responsibility as a major country.” said Li Menghan, a student at the School of Sports Economics and Management of Central University of Finance and Economics.
Firmly defend national interests and national dignity, and fully safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Chinese citizens and institutions
“The Chinese people do not cause trouble and are not afraid of trouble. In the face of any difficulties and risks, their calves will not tremble, their waists will not bend, and the Chinese nation cannot be intimidated or overwhelmed!” On the “National Dignity” section, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words were firm and powerful.
On the exhibition board, a photo is very eye-catching – on December 31, 2021, at the resumption ceremony of the Chinese embassy in Nicaragua, the five-star red flag was raised against the wind under the gaze of people. Below the photo, there is a list of countries that have established and resumed diplomatic relations with China in recent years – 2016, Gambia, Sao Tome and Principe; 2017, Panama; 2018, Dominica, El Salvador, Burkina Faso; 2019 2021, Solomon Islands, Kiribati; 2021, Nicaragua. Facts have fully proved that the one-China principle is the aspiration of the people, the general trend and the unstoppable.
Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has unswervingly placed safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests at the top of its foreign affairs, made a series of important instructions and major decisions and arrangements, and adopted a series of pioneering measures. The major measures have effectively maintained and shaped a favorable external environment conducive to national development and national rejuvenation.
“Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we must dare to fight and be good at fighting, and firmly grasp the initiative of national development and security in our own hands. We are fully capable of this.” Looking at the exhibits, a person from China Electronics Co., Ltd. Visitors to the technology group company said.
China‘s diplomacy has always adhered to the concept of diplomacy for the people, and firmly safeguarded the safety and legitimate rights and interests of overseas Chinese citizens and institutions, so that compatriots can feel the strength and warmth of the motherland all over the world.
In front of a picture showing the 24-hour “12308” consular protection hotline, students Chen Shuya and Du Bingqing from the Accounting School of Central University of Finance and Economics stopped to take pictures. Chen Shuya told reporters that she encountered the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia epidemic while studying in the UK. The Chinese embassy in the UK immediately extended a helping hand and sent warmth, and registered information by email to help the international students return home smoothly.
"This made me feel very safe when I was abroad at the time. In times of crisis, the motherland is always behind you. This is the strength from the motherland." Chen Shuya said.
