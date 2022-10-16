Original title: 10 Years of Great Achievements in the New Era丨Serving National Rejuvenation and Promoting Human Progress——Viewing Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics from the Achievement Exhibition under the Theme of “Forging for a New Era”

Xinhua News Agency reporter Cheng Xin

At the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Forwarding a New Era” being held in Beijing, objects, videos, photos, and charts show people the magnificent course of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The head of state’s diplomacy leads the directional diplomacy and the layout is constantly improving

“—Insist on maintaining the authority of the CPC Central Committee to strengthen the Party’s centralized and unified leadership over foreign affairs

——Adhere to the mission of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and promote major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics

——Adhere to the purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind

——Insist on taking socialism with Chinese characteristics as the fundamental to enhance strategic self-confidence

——Adhere to the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits to promote the construction of the ‘Belt and Road’

——Adhere to the path of peaceful development based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation

——Insist on building a global partnership based on deepening diplomatic layout

——Adhering to the concept of fairness and justice to lead the reform of the global governance system

——Adhere to national core interests as the bottom line to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests

——Adhere to the direction of combining the fine traditions of foreign affairs with the characteristics of the times to shape the unique style of China’s diplomacy”

Entering the unit of “Insist on Promoting the Building of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind and Creating a New Situation of Major-Country Diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics” in the central comprehensive exhibition area, the “Ten Persistences” that summarize Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought come into view.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been comprehensively advanced. General Secretary Xi Jinping has taken the lead and set an example by carrying out a variety of diplomatic activities for heads of state. In particular, he has built a more comprehensive and solid global partnership network for China by holding a series of major diplomatic activities at home.

In the glass showcase, the invitations for the main table of the welcome banquet of the 2016 G20 Hangzhou Summit, the 2017 First Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the lacquer and lacquer plate “Blooming Silk Road”, the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation The gift of cloisonne to the outside world is “harmonious coexistence”… A series of beautifully designed exhibits that reflect cultural characteristics have attracted the attention of visitors.

“The exhibition allows us to have a ‘zero distance’ from the diplomatic concierge supplies at home.” A visitor from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China said that the unique national ceremony vividly demonstrated the friendly exchanges and mutual learning between my country and other countries.

Attended the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, presided over the 14th meeting of BRICS leaders by video, attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and held a series of foreign affairs activities…

Through the photos of the head of state diplomacy, people can see the important moments when General Secretary Xi Jinping leads the promotion of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and feel the sentiment and demeanor of the Communist Party of China to seek progress for mankind and the world.

