100 cubic meters of lava per second: a powerful volcanic eruption causes a state of high alert in Iceland

A volcano in Iceland erupted Monday night on the Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the civil defense agency to go on high alert.

The eruption appears to have occurred about 2.4 miles from the community of Grindavík, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

Blurry webcam images showed the moment of the eruption with a flash that lit up the sky at 10:17 p.m. local time. As the eruption progressed, magma could be seen gushing over the crest of a hill.

“The magma flow appears to be at least 100 cubic meters per second, maybe more. So this could be considered a large eruption, at least in this area,” said Vidir Reynisson, director of the Icelandic Civil Protection and Emergency Management Agency, in statements to the Icelandic public broadcaster RUV.

In November, police evacuated Grindavík after strong seismic activity in the area caused damage to homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said in a statement issued early Tuesday that the latest measurements show that “magma is moving southwest and the eruption could continue in the direction of Grindavík.”

The size of the eruption and the speed of the lava flow is “many times greater than in previous eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula in recent years,” according to the statement.

Iceland is located in an area of ​​great volcanic activity in the North Atlantic and averages one eruption every four or five years. The most affected in recent times was the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in 2010, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and forced the cancellation of flights across Europe for days due to fears that the ash could damage aircraft turbines.

How do volcanoes arise?