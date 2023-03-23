The Holy See’s Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development has announced the theme for the 109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees: Freedom to choose to move or stay. This year’s Immigrant and Refugee Day will be held on September 24 this year.

(Vatican News Network)Any immigrant, regardless of status, has a right he almost never considers, the right not to immigrate. He has the right not to leave his country, his homeland, or his community. This is exactly what the 109th World Migrants and Refugees Day will emphasize.This year’s Immigrant and Refugee Day will be held on September 24 this year

“Freedom to choose to move or stay” is the theme of this year’s World Day of Migrants and Peoples. In announcing this theme, the Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development “willing to prompt a new reflection on a right that is not yet legally guaranteed at the international level, namely, the right not to immigrate; in other words, to remain in one’s native land. right”.

“The right to stay has a higher priority, depth and breadth than the right of immigrants,” reads the announcement of the ministry of the Holy See. The former concerns “opportunities to participate in the common good, the right to a decent life”, and sustainable development. Remaining rights, like other rights, should enjoy international protection.

Therefore, in the months leading up to this Day of Immigrants and Refugees, the Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development will undertake a series of promotional activities to raise awareness of the theme of this edition.

