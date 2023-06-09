11 killed in attack on mosque in northern Afghanistan – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Kabul, June 8 (Reporter Zou Xuemian and Zhao Jiasong) The interim government of Afghanistan issued a statement on the 8th that an explosion occurred at a mosque in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan Province in northern Afghanistan, killing 11 people. Thirty people were injured.

The mosque was in the midst of the funeral of Nasr Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan province, at the time of the attack, the statement said. Ahmadi was killed in an attack on the 6th. The extremist organization “Islamic State” claimed to have created the attack.

At present, no individual or organization has claimed responsibility for the attack on the 8th.

In the past two months, there have been frequent attacks across Afghanistan. The “Islamic State” claimed to be responsible for several attacks targeting schools, mosques and buses.