11 people who were attending an outdoor event in northwest India died from the effects of the great heat

At least 11 people who were attending an outdoor event near Mumbai in northwestern India died on Sunday due to the effects of the heat in the area these days. The event had been organized in Khargar, in the state of Maharashtra, and was sponsored by the Indian government: it is estimated that the people who were taking part were more or less a million, who remained still for hours under the sun, with temperatures local media they had approached at 38 °C and with high humidity.

Maharashtra state chief Eknath Shinde said on Sunday evening that 11 people had died from the effects of the heat after being transported to hospital, where about 50 people had been admitted.

Similar temperatures are quite normal in that part of India at this time of year. However, according to scientists, large heat waves such as those seen in southern Asia and elsewhere in recent years have become an increasingly widespread phenomenon due to climate change. In the past 50 years, periods of intense heat in India are estimated to have caused the deaths of more than 17 thousand peoplecirca 6.500 of which from 2010 to today.

– Read also: Because you die from the heat