ansa In the Americas it is alarm chikungunya. The Pan American Health Organization (Paho) ​​has issued an alert on an increase in cases especially in the South of the American continent. In 2022, 273,000 cases of infection were recorded, more than double the number in 2021; the number of deaths was instead 7 times higher (87). The trend seems to be confirmed in 2023 as well: 115,000 cases and 33 deaths were recorded in the first eight weeks of the year. The countries most interested are Paraguay and Brazil.

What is chikungunya – Chikungunya is a viral disease that is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. As reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità website, “the first known epidemic was described in 1952 in Tanzania, although an epidemic in Indonesia had already been described in 1779, perhaps attributable to the same viral agent. After an incubation period of 2-12 days, fever and pain in the joints suddenly appear such as to limit the movements of the patients (hence the name chikungunya, which in the Swahili language means ‘that which curves’ or ‘writhes’), which therefore tend to remain absolutely and assume pain-relieving positions. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and skin rash. Joint pain is often debilitating, usually lasting for a few days but can also last for a few weeks. In addition, the chikungunya virus can cause illness acute, subacute or chronic”.

“The increase in cases and deaths from chikungunya compared to the numbers reported in recent years adds to the concurrent circulation of other arboviral diseases, such as dengue and Zika, which contribute to the overload of health services,” explains Paho. “These three diseases are transmitted by the same vectors, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, which are present in nearly every country and territory in the Region of the Americas.”

Given the anomalous intensity of transmission, the Pan American Health Organization has called on countries throughout the southern hemisphere to step up infection prevention and control activities and strengthen the response capacity of health systems. The fear is that the impact of the infection could increase further, also due to “the increase in the number of people susceptible, given that it has been 8 years since the epidemic of 2014, the last major epidemic of chikungunya in the Americas”.

