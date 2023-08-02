Title: Nationwide Raids Uncover Massive Criminal Record Deleting Scheme in the Dominican Republic

Subtitle: 12 Arrested for Erasing Criminal Records in Exchange for Bribes

Date: [Current Date]

[City], [Country] – In a major crackdown operation on Tuesday morning, law enforcement agencies conducted raids across multiple locations nationwide. These raids targeted employees of the technology and user service area of the Attorney General’s Office. The authorities reported that 12 individuals have been arrested thus far, accused of eliminating thousands of criminal records in exchange for bribes.

Revealing the extent of corruption within the justice system, the Public Ministry stated that Operation Gavilan aims to dismantle a network comprising prosecutors, administrative employees, and police officers. For years, this network has been involved in the eradication of criminal records associated with various crimes such as drug trafficking, murders, robberies, homicides, and sexual assault.

Among the arrested individuals are a member of the National Police, administrative and technical employees of the Attorney General’s Office, as well as a former police officer. A team of prosecutors, supported by special units of the National Police and the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), carried out the coordinated raids in the National District, Santo Domingo, Independencia, and San Pedro de Macorís.

The investigation team has discovered several prosecutors who are currently under investigation. In the coming days, the team will seek coercive measures against these individuals as they will be prosecuted according to the specialized jurisdictional procedures applicable to their positions.

In response to these shocking revelations, the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, has instructed the General Director of Prosecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, to lead the criminal prosecution. Additionally, for the disciplinary aspect, the General Inspector of the institution, Viterbo Cabral, has been assigned to oversee the process.

Operation Gavilan is being spearheaded by prosecutors Sourrely Jaquez and Andrés Mena, supported by units of the National Police and DNCD, under the guidance of Major General Eduardo Alberto Then and Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa.

The erased criminal records have significantly benefitted hitmen, drug traffickers, rapists, individuals accused of gender violence, adulteration of alcohol, and kidnappers. Shockingly, some incarcerated individuals with sentences of up to 30 years have been found to have no criminal records on official records.

Prominent cases, including those linked to high-profile organized crime, have been compromised due to the actions of this criminal network. Joel Ambiorix Pimentel García (aka “la J”) and José Hamilton Ureña (aka “Nino Come Mezcla”), two key investigators in Operation Halcón IV and various other cases involving organized crime, have also been found to be beneficiaries of this corruption.

During the raids, law enforcement seized evidence related to the crimes, such as electronic devices, proof of bank transfers, firearms, vehicles, cash, IDs, and copies of IDs.

In the upcoming hours, the Public Ministry will seek coercive measures against the accused individuals, charging them with criminal offenses outlined in articles 59, 60, 123, 124, 166, 167, 174, 175, 177, 265, and 266 of the Dominican Penal Code. Additionally, they will face charges for violations of Law 41-08 on Public Function, articles 6 paragraph and 10 paragraph of Law 53-07 on High Technology Crimes and Crimes, and article 3 of Law 155-17, all of which are detrimental to the Dominican State.

The aforementioned legal provisions establish severe penalties for association with criminals, bribery, cybercrime, and money laundering.

This shocking revelation has sent shockwaves through the justice system, raising concerns about the efficacy and integrity of the Dominican Republic’s criminal record system. The public demands swift and decisive actions to restore trust and ensure that justice prevails.