12 drones flying towards Moscow were intercepted Info

Russian officials have announced that at least 12 drones headed for Moscow have been intercepted in the past three weeks, including two overnight on Tuesday.

Izvor: TWITTER/SCREENSHOT/UAWEAPONS

Ukrainian officials have admitted that some of the attacks were orchestrated by Kiev, making it increasingly clear that they will not allow the war to be limited to their own soil, according to the British agency.

While Russian authorities have largely tried to play down the risk of drone attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke last week of a “clear threat,” adding that “measures are being taken” to build defenses around the capital.

(FoNet)

