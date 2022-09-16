Home World 12 new cases of asymptomatic infections in Zhejiang on September 15, no local new cases – Hangzhou News Center – Hangzhou Net
World

12 new cases of asymptomatic infections in Zhejiang on September 15, no local new cases – Hangzhou News Center – Hangzhou Net

by admin

12 new cases of asymptomatic infections in Zhejiang on September 15, no local new cases

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-16 09:19

From 0 to 24:00 on September 15, there were no new local positive infections in 11 cities.

11 cities reported no new confirmed cases. On the same day, 3 new cases were cured and discharged, and there are 12 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 12 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 12 were imported from abroad (5 imported from Japan, 1 imported from South Korea, 1 imported from the United Kingdom, 1 imported from France, 1 imported from Canada, 1 imported from Vietnam, 1 imported from Germany, and 1 imported from Ethiopia); Symptomatic infection.

4 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 90 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 15, a total of 3,394 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 667 imported cases and 2,727 local cases.

Source: Healthy Zhejiang Author: Editor: Zheng Haiyun

See also  Taiwan, China's threat: "If the US and its allies interfere, they will pay a price"

You may also like

Xi Jinping Attends the Sixth Meeting of the...

What kind of king would Charles be? |...

Σ ˾빤ɳЭ ˴չĳ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Morning Post (09.15) | The regular session sets...

Putin seeks anti-Western support from Xi – Le...

Crisis averted!Amtrak, union reach tentative deal to avoid...

Jiang Feng: Xi Jinping stepped out of the...

Xi Jinping Meets with President Aliyev of Azerbaijan...

Xi Jinping Meets with President Alexander Lukashenko of...

Revenge of Moscow: missiles on the dam in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy