12 new cases of asymptomatic infections in Zhejiang on September 15, no local new cases

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-16 09:19

From 0 to 24:00 on September 15, there were no new local positive infections in 11 cities.

11 cities reported no new confirmed cases. On the same day, 3 new cases were cured and discharged, and there are 12 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 12 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 12 were imported from abroad (5 imported from Japan, 1 imported from South Korea, 1 imported from the United Kingdom, 1 imported from France, 1 imported from Canada, 1 imported from Vietnam, 1 imported from Germany, and 1 imported from Ethiopia); Symptomatic infection.

4 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 90 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 15, a total of 3,394 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 667 imported cases and 2,727 local cases.