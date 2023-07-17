Home » 1,200 children evacuated – Corriere TV
1,200 children evacuated – Corriere TV

1,200 children evacuated – Corriere TV

a huge fire, fueled by a strong wind, erupted near Corinth, Greece. The mayor of Loutraki, not far from Corinth, said 1,200 children had been evacuated from their summer camps because they were near the area where the flames broke out. Other fires were reported in holiday resorts near Athens. Greece is recovering from a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend. More heat waves are expected in the coming days. (LaPresse)

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 6:48 pm

