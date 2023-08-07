121 artists will be present at the 35th Bienal de São Paulo – MONDO MODA

Fundação Bienal de São Paulo announces the complete list of 121 participants of the 35th Bienal de São Paulo – choreographies of the impossiblewhich takes place between September 6 – December 10, 2023.

Curated by Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel, the exhibition’s spatial and expographic design was developed by the architecture office of Vá.

The announcement of the complete list of participants consolidates the curatorial collective’s intense research on the urgencies of today’s world and reveals the different formats, movements and understandings of the title choreographies of the impossible. With 121 confirmed names, the complete list echoes the voices of diasporas and native peoples, expanding local and international dialogue.

For José Olympio da Veiga Pereira, president of the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, the show represents a new chapter and legacy for the institution. He emphasizes: “The 35th Bienal de São Paulo is a historic milestone that transcends the boundaries of the impossible. We are witnessing the convergence of exceptional artists, transformative ideas and an incisive dialogue about the pressing issues of our time. This exhibition will become a lasting legacy, inspiring future generations and redefining the boundaries of what is possible in artistic expression.”

The scenario of choreographies of the impossible: architectural design

For the development of the architectural and expographic project for the 35th Bienal de São Paulo, Vai proposes an innovative look at the choreography of the Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, exploring the relationship between the exhibition space and the visitor’s experience.

The challenge of the group was to face the building’s own modernist conceptual and structural conventions, in order to create another flow of movement in the relationship between works and people.

The architectural project developed by the Van promises to offer a new experience for visitors to the traditional Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion at the 35th Bienal de São Paulo, inviting the public to explore the space in a new vision of it: the central span of the Bienal Pavilion will be entirely closed for the first time in history.

35th Bienal de São Paulo – choreographies of the impossible

Curatorship: Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel

Date: from September 6 to December 10, 2023

Opening hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, from 10 am to 7 pm (last admission at 6:30 pm) and Thursday and Saturday, from 10 am to 9 pm (last admission at 8:30 pm)

Location: Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion Ibirapuera Park • Gate 3

Free entrance

