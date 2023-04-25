126 people, including lawyers and journalists, have been arrested in Turkey for alleged links to Kurdish terrorist groups

On Tuesday, Turkish police arrested 126 people accused of having links to the PKK, a pro-Kurdish military organization that the Turkish state holds responsible for numerous acts of terrorism. The arrests took place in 21 provinces of the country but were concentrated in the southeastern part of Turkey, where the Kurdish minority lives. Among those arrested, he wrote the BBCthere are lawyers, journalists and politicians.

The pro-Kurdish party HDP, which is one of the most important Kurdish parties and is in opposition in the Turkish parliament, denounced the arrests as politically motivated and accused the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of wanting to use the arrests to try to gain political gains a few days before the Turkish general elections, which will be held on May 14th.

