Home » 126 people, including lawyers and journalists, have been arrested in Turkey for alleged links to Kurdish terrorist groups
World

126 people, including lawyers and journalists, have been arrested in Turkey for alleged links to Kurdish terrorist groups

by admin
126 people, including lawyers and journalists, have been arrested in Turkey for alleged links to Kurdish terrorist groups

On Tuesday, Turkish police arrested 126 people accused of having links to the PKK, a pro-Kurdish military organization that the Turkish state holds responsible for numerous acts of terrorism. The arrests took place in 21 provinces of the country but were concentrated in the southeastern part of Turkey, where the Kurdish minority lives. Among those arrested, he wrote the BBCthere are lawyers, journalists and politicians.

The pro-Kurdish party HDP, which is one of the most important Kurdish parties and is in opposition in the Turkish parliament, denounced the arrests as politically motivated and accused the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of wanting to use the arrests to try to gain political gains a few days before the Turkish general elections, which will be held on May 14th.

– Read also: Erdogan’s biggest opponent

See also  G7, NATO joint statement stimulates Beijing, the CCP responds with ridicule | G7 | Anti-Humanity | Qin Peng Live

You may also like

«My brother killed by the fascists, but communism...

The latest battle situation: Signs of Ukrainian counteroffensive...

Bury Tomorrow, crítica de su disco The Seventh...

Starts the 3rd edition of Turning around Navarre...

Usa, Biden announces his re-nomination for the White...

Arrests, rapes and torture of minors: the HRW...

Iran, Human Rights Watch denounces: “Police tortured and...

the decision of the sports judge has arrived

Harry reveals that Murdoch paid William “a large...

Xbox Series X|S introduces a dynamic wallpaper dedicated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy