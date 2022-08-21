13 dead as roof collapses in southern Pakistan

CCTV News Client News Pakistani media said on the 20th that at least 13 people were killed and many others were injured in multiple roof collapse accidents in the southern Sindh province of the country in the past 24 hours.

The report said that on the evening of the 19th, a building roof collapsed due to rainwater in the Haerpur district of Sindh province, killing five people, including three children. On the 19th and 20th, there were also many roof collapse accidents caused by heavy rain in the Larkana region of the province, resulting in a total of 8 deaths and 5 injuries.

It is understood that rescue work has been launched in the local area, but the rescue work is difficult to progress due to the impact of heavy rain.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency said on the 18th that since mid-June, various disasters caused by heavy rainfall in the country have caused 692 deaths and 1,146 injuries.