(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) 13,721 new cases of epidemic in Hong Kong may enter a plateau

China News Service, Hong Kong, December 13 (Reporter Han Xingtong) The Center for Health Protection of the Department of Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 13th that as of 00:00 that day, there were 13,721 new positive cases of the new crown virus in Hong Kong. The Center for Health Protection said that although the number of cases recorded an increase in the past week, it may have entered a plateau.

Among the new cases that day, 12,930 were local cases, including 2,545 positive cases of nucleic acid tests and 10,385 positive cases of rapid tests. There were also 791 imported cases.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority (HA) announced that in the past 24 hours, a total of 37 confirmed patients died in public hospitals. At present, the overall occupancy rate of medical beds in acute hospitals is about 107%.

Xu Lejian, director of the Center for Health Protection, said at the briefing on the epidemic that day that in the past week, an average of 14,002 cases were recorded per day, an increase of 44.1% from the previous week. The situation needs to be closely monitored.

In the past week, the vast majority of new cases were local cases, with an average of 13,284 cases per day, an increase of 46.3% from the previous week; the average number of imported cases was 718 per day, an increase of 13.1% from the previous week, and most cases were discovered when entering the country.

As for residential care homes, in the past week, a total of 130 residential care homes for the elderly had cases, an increase of 40% from the previous week, involving 219 residents and 34 staff; a total of 74 residential care homes for the disabled had cases, an increase of 72 from the previous week. %, involving 98 residents and 10 staff.

In addition, Xu Lejian pointed out that although sewage monitoring has recorded high virus levels in the past few weeks, there has been a slight downward trend in recent days.

Gao Basheng, chief executive of the Hospital Authority, said that although the number of confirmed cases remains high, the Hospital Authority can generally maintain the supply of medical services, including some non-emergency services and appointment services. At this stage, Hong Kong is still maintained at the second level of the emergency response plan, and there is no major impact on public medical emergency and non-emergency services. This is very important for Hong Kong to steadily return to normal.

In order to cooperate with the new epidemic prevention measures announced by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Lee Ka-chao, citizens entering public hospitals from the 14th do not need to scan the “travel with peace of mind”, and the Hospital Authority will also review arrangements such as visiting patients. (Finish)

