14,000 barrels of crude oil are gone. Leakage of the main oil pipeline in the United States and Canada: one of the most serious accidents in the United States in the past ten years.
14,000 barrels of crude oil are gone. Leakage of the main oil pipeline in the United States and Canada: one of the most serious accidents in the United States in the past ten years.

According to overseas media reports, last week, the Keystone, the “main artery” of the US-Canada oil pipeline, leaked. The oil spill site is about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nevada.More than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, USAcausing the critical pipeline to be shut down,It was also one of the largest oil spills in the U.S. in nearly a decade

According to the data, Keystone connects Alberta, Canada, the Midwest of the United States, and the Gulf of Mexico. An oil tank farm and oil pipeline distribution center in Cushing, Homer,Daily oil transportation capacity reaches 622,000 barrelsis an “aorta” that transports oil from Canada to the United States.

After the leak, more than 250 people were dealing with the oil pipeline leak, including third-party environmental experts. The company is continuously monitoring the air quality. There is currently no indication that the leak will have adverse effects on public health.

“Keystone” has had seven leaks since it began operations in 2010,The largest of these was in December 2017, with a spill of more than 6,600 barrels in South Dakota; another in November 2019, with a spill of more than 4,500 barrels in North Dakotabut none were half as serious as the accident.

The shutdown of the Keystone oil pipeline will hinder the transportation of Canadian crude oil to storage centers in Cushing, Oklahoma, and the Gulf region, thereby affecting refinery operations and petroleum product exports. Even if oil transportation is subsequently restarted, it must be maintained for a period of time Low flow may have a greater impact on local oil prices.

