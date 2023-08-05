14th protest “Serbia against violence” | Info

The 14th “Serbia against violence” protest was held in Belgrade.

Source: Phonet

The 14th protest organized by a part of the opposition called “Serbia against violence” was held in Belgrade today.

The participants, as usual, gathered in front of the National Assembly, from where they walked down Knez Miloša Street to Gazela, where activists of the Alliance of Environmental Organizations of Serbia were waiting for them, who had been there since 6 p.m.

Zdravko Janković from the informal association “Naš kej”, activist from Bor Miodrag Živković, as well as Petar Jovanović, a freshman at the Faculty of Political Sciences, addressed the crowd.

Activists of the Alliance of Environmental Organizations of Serbia blocked the highway due to the adoption of the Law on Planning and Construction.

The highway was blocked from 18:00 to 22:00, when the last participants of the protest left the Gazela.

Let us remind you that the protests started after two mass murders – in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School and in the shooting near Mladenovac and Smederevo in early May. Among the demands of the protest are the dismissal of Interior Minister Bratislava Gašić, BIA director Aleksandar Vulin and REM council members, as well as confiscation of national television frequencies and banning of other media that promote violence, crime and immorality. There is also a demand for the RTS leadership to be replaced.

