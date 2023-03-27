Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 27 March to 02 April 2023)

Monday 27/03

Gift don Monday: 15% discount on Tiqets for the purchase of tickets for the main attractions in Italy

the offer is available via the given link

there are no limits on the number of tickets that can be purchased

the discount code can be combined with any other promotions in progress

expires 27/04/2023



Tuesday 28/03

playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.

Wednesday 29/03

With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week Brera electric bicycle.

Thursday 30/03

Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.

In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.

Sunday 02/04

With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.