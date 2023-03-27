Below is a summary of the initiatives planned for this week on LOST (from 27 March to 02 April 2023)
Monday 27/03
Gift don Monday: 15% discount on Tiqets for the purchase of tickets for the main attractions in Italy
- the offer is available via the given link
- there are no limits on the number of tickets that can be purchased
- the discount code can be combined with any other promotions in progress
- expires 27/04/2023
Tuesday 28/03
playing atGuess Quiz) the first 1000 fastest who guess all 7 pictures correctly, win 5€ of charging I discount itor on the invoice.
Wednesday 29/03
With the contest Instant Win you can win one right away award. Up for grabs this week Brera electric bicycle.
Thursday 30/03
Playing at Quiz it is possible to win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.
In addition, customers with a prepaid SIM will also be able to participate in the GIGA Quiz activating the option before the game 100 GIGA FAST at a cost of €0.99. All customers who answer correctly can win GIGA EXTRA e 1 smartphone HONOR Magic 5 Lite 5G.
Sunday 02/04
With the MUSIC QUIZ answering the questions a him musical you can win up to €3,000 in top-ups or invoice discounts.