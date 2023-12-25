Home » 15 Years of Success: Chinese Navy Continues Escort Missions in Gulf of Aden and Somalia
15 Years of Success: Chinese Navy Continues Escort Missions in Gulf of Aden and Somalia

The Chinese Navy continues to make strides in its escort missions, marking its 15th anniversary of performing escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters of Somalia. Since December 26, 2008, the Chinese Navy has dispatched 45 formations, more than 150 ships, and more than 35,000 officers and soldiers to complete more than 1,600 escort missions, demonstrating its commitment to global security initiatives and the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The 45th batch of Chinese Navy escort taskforces recently safely escorted the Marshall Islands-registered chemical tanker “Opera” to complete the 1,604th batch of escort missions. The captain of the “Opera” expressed gratitude to the officers and soldiers of the formation for ensuring their safety during the escort.

Moreover, the Chinese naval escort fleet has been actively involved in non-war military operations such as providing emergency water supply to the Maldives, and searching and rescuing the missing Malaysia Airlines flight. They have successfully completed emergency tasks such as the evacuation of Libyan nationals, cementing their place as a reliable force in international humanitarian efforts.

The successful rescue of merchant ships from piracy, as well as the evacuation of nationals from crisis-stricken areas, underscores the Chinese Navy’s dedication to maintaining the safety of international maritime transportation channels.

The officers and soldiers of the Chinese naval escort fleet have faced great challenges in their mission, often braving hostile encounters with pirates in the Gulf of Aden. They have successfully rescued multiple merchant ships and have been commended for their resolute actions in the face of danger.

The Chinese Navy’s continued commitment to escort missions and global security initiatives has garnered widespread recognition and respect from the international community. Their efforts have been crucial in safeguarding world peace and upholding China’s role as a responsible major country.

As the Chinese Navy celebrates its 15th anniversary of escort missions, they continue to relay their commitment to creating a safer and more secure global environment for all seafaring vessels. Their dedication to protecting the safety of ships and ensuring the smooth operation of international maritime transportation channels remains unwavering.

