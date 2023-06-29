Home » 150 arrested for violent protests in France
150 arrested for violent protests in France

150 arrested for violent protests in France

For the second consecutive night in different cities of France there were many violent protests in reaction to the killing of a 17-year-old by the police, which took place on Tuesday morning in Nanterre, a popular district in western Paris. Until midnight the situation seemed relatively calm, then the protests intensified: mainly in Paris, but also in Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, Digone and Amiens. In some cases, protesters set fire to cars and rubbish bins and damaged the exterior of town halls and schools, and clashed with police, who responded by firing tear gas to disperse the crowds. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin Thursday morning he said that during the night the police arrested a total of 150 people who participated in the protests.

The boy killed was called Naël M., and at the time of his death he was driving a car in which two other people were. Police initially said the vehicle was heading towards two officers on motorcycles with the intention of running them down.

But a 50-second video circulated on social media and verified by several French newspapers showed that one of the two policemen had looked out the window of the car (a yellow Mercedes AMG) on the driver’s side and had begun to argue animatedly with him, pointing the gun inches away from him. The policeman then allegedly shot Naël M. in the heart as soon as the 17-year-old tried to leave. The car then crashed into a pole. Naël M. had died a few minutes later.

