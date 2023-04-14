A 220-kilo nurse specimen left a 15-centimetre-long wound on the 30-year-old’s body

Images that come directly from the Maldives. A shark of 220 kilos took a bite out of a woman who he was snorkeling off the coast. The 30-year-old Carmen Canovas Cervello she found the horrific bite mark on her shoulder and side.

To resume the scene was the underwater photographer, Ibrahim Shafeeg, who followed her during the dive. The pair dived in Shark Bay, Vaavu Atoll, before encountering a dozen nurse sharks. Shark’s teeth they left a 15 cm long wound on the woman’s body. Carmen Canovas Cervello, fortunately, did not have to resort to special medical treatments.

And after the terrible attack he suffered, he decided to go back to diving among the sharks in the sea of ​​the Maldives. The two felt that the bite was just a warning for getting too close to the sharks.