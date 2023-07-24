17 villages evacuated – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) It continues the fire emergency in Greece which led the authorities to order 17 villages on the island of Corfu alone. The fires also affected other Greek locations, such as Agios, Karystos, Rhodes and Ylikis. Yesterday, Sunday 24 July, according to the Greek TV station Ert, 64 forest fires occurred, bringing the total number of fires that required the intervention of the fire brigade to 82. In Rhodes, the extinguishing operations continued throughout the night. In Karystos the flames reached 20 meters in height and the mayor asked for more aircraft to be used in extinguishing operations. In Santos, the authorities ordered the evacuation of the villages of Kastro and Bank Achaia. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 24, 2023 – Updated July 24, 2023, 11:54 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

