A 17th edition of Campinas Restaurant Week takes place from March 16 to April 16 with the participation of more than 30 establishments in the cities of Campinas, Valinhos, Indaiatuba and Jundiaí.

With different culinary specialties, from traditional Brazilian food, passing through Italian, Argentine, Mexican and Japanese, to signature dishes, the edition offers complete menus (starter, main course and dessert) for lunch from R$49.90 and dinner from R$64.90.

About Restaurant Week

Present in more than 20 Brazilian cities, Brasil Restaurant Week has been, for 16 years, one of the largest and most anticipated gastronomic festivals in the world. With the objective of creating opportunities and access to good gastronomy, the festival moves and heats up the gastronomic market in periods of low seasonality. Thus, during the event, the main restaurants prepare a special, thematic menu, with different pairings and a fixed price to provide customers with pleasant experiences.