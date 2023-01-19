Helicopter crash in Ukraine kills 18 including Ukrainian interior minister

Xinhua News Agency, Kyiv, January 18 (Reporter Li Dongxu) According to the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported on the 18th, a helicopter crashed in the eastern suburb of Kyiv on the same day, killing the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Denis Monas. Eighteen people died, including Telsky.

Tymoshenko, deputy director of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said at a news conference that the plane was flying to the front-line firefighting zone.

According to reports, the helicopter crashed in Broirey at about 10:30, and the dead included three children. The report quoted Alexei Kuleba, the military administrator of Kyiv region, as saying that 29 people including 15 children were also injured in the crash.

The head of the Ukrainian National Police, Igor Klimenko, said on social media that day that there were nine people on board the helicopter, and Yevgen Yenin, the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs who was on board, also died in the crash. The crash also resulted in casualties on the ground.

At present, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are investigating at the scene.