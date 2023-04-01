A powerful storm with strong winds and rain has claimed at least 18 lives in parts of the Midwest and South, and injured dozens, officials said.

Source: MATT MARTON/EPA

At least five people are dead in Arkansas as emergency services search the rubble for more possible victims after multiple tornadoes hit the state yesterday.

Officials also reported one death in Illinois and three in Indiana, while local media reported during the day that seven people died in McNary County, Tennessee, on the Mississippi border.

“Fox News” reported that one person each was killed in Alabama and Mississippi.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of central New York and central and eastern Pennsylvania for today, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.

Rain and wind are also expected in eastern Ohio and parts of West Virginia, according to the weather service.

(Srna)