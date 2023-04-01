Home World 18 people died in the tornado Info
World

18 people died in the tornado Info

by admin
18 people died in the tornado Info

A powerful storm with strong winds and rain has claimed at least 18 lives in parts of the Midwest and South, and injured dozens, officials said.

Source: MATT MARTON/EPA

At least five people are dead in Arkansas as emergency services search the rubble for more possible victims after multiple tornadoes hit the state yesterday.

Officials also reported one death in Illinois and three in Indiana, while local media reported during the day that seven people died in McNary County, Tennessee, on the Mississippi border.

“Fox News” reported that one person each was killed in Alabama and Mississippi.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of central New York and central and eastern Pennsylvania for today, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour.

Rain and wind are also expected in eastern Ohio and parts of West Virginia, according to the weather service.

(Srna)

See also  Assassination of Shireen Abu Aghle Occupation Forces Investigate Allegations About One of Its Soldiers and Washington Wants Full Accountability of Perpetrators | Palestine Question News

You may also like

RSU POSTE, SLP CISL wins in Palermo, “great...

Kosovo, former president Hashim Thaci on trial in...

Collision of 2 cars in Germany, 7 people...

MotoGP, Argentina GP (Termas de Rio Hondo): Paolo...

Atalanta makes three at Cremonese and finds itself...

Continental phase of Synod process ends – Vatican...

Teodora Džehverović video from the car | Entertainment

Italy is the first in Europe to ban...

Juventus-Verona, Kean goals and yellow card: Lazio will...

Road accident in Palermo, minicar overturns on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy