18-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Havana While Defending a Friend in Fight: Shock and Grief in the Rock Community

An 18-year-old boy was murdered last Friday in Havana when intervening in a fight to defend a friend, according to sources close to the victim.

Jorge White, known to his friends as Wasabi, was beaten to death after getting into a fight while trying to protect another person. The tragic event occurred in the surroundings of Prado and Malecón, as revealed in the Facebook profiles of several of his friends.

The police arrived too late and arrested a man, witnesses and acquaintances of the deceased stated on the social network; but it is unknown if he is the author of the crime.

According to a source who asked not to be identified, “Forensic medicine informed the family that the cause of death would have been pulmonary emphysema and internal bleeding.”

The sad news has shocked the rock community, to which the young man belonged. Dozens of people have mourned his murder and expressed their condolences to the family.

Friends and community members have expressed that he was a young man of great qualities and values, interested in his studies and with a promising future.

In response to the tragedy, his friend Reinaldo Marrero wrote, “Today we lost a brother, a friend, a son and a future. Jorgito, so full of life and happy, without really a deep evil enough to judge him, a young man with studies and a promising future. Living proof that physical appearance does not matter to achieve your goals in today’s society. May God have you in the most welcoming of his glorious wildernesses, since until the end you defended your ideals, repeating that women are not beaten.”

The young tattoo artist and musician also warned, “By the way, may that same god take daily care of those sons of b****es who took your life because we are not going to give them rest until a real jury is carried out before our visual jury.”

In another shocking message, another friend of Blanco said, “I still can’t believe that you are already a star in the sky and that you are watching us all from above, but if there is one thing I am sure of, it is that you are there because you heart was even more gigantic than that sky and your beautiful soul was undoubtedly worthy of that paradise…”

“Another one that left us. He was just an 18-year-old kid, what the f… is this. Rest in peace, little brother (Jorgito “Wasabi”), we’ll see you soon! ” wrote his friend Dyango Pulido Vives.

Complaints have also emerged related to attacks on punks or frikys as they are also known in Cuba.

In one of the comments on a post, a community member questioned: “How many more will we have to die for this massacre to stop!!! Just for thinking differently!!!! The fight continues!!!! Punk doesn’t die!!! Soon we will all be together!!! We will not stop!!!!! Another martyr!!!! Because that’s what we become while society and the state are to blame!!! Because they are to blame!!!! Let’s not stop screaming!!!!!

In the middle of the wave of violence and crime experienced in Cuba this same week, a 24-year-old young man was shot to death in his home in Old Havana. Fidel Mayeta Calderín died at the Calixto García hospital, where he was transferred after two individuals entered his home and shot him.