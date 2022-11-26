[The Epoch Times, November 26, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Wu Minzhou, Taipei, Taiwan) The first constitutional revision of the “18-year-old citizenship” in the history of Taiwan’s constitutional government failed in the end. The 18-year-old citizenship promotion coalition held a press conference on the evening of the 26th. The referendum on the constitutional amendment of the 18-year-old citizenship failed. Push a referendum and keep working hard.

Nearly 9.62 million consent votes are needed to successfully pass the referendum procedure on the constitutional amendment bill. However, as of 10:00 p.m., 17,649 polling stations had issued 17,599 ballots, with more than 5.6 million yes votes and about 5 million disapprove votes.

On the evening of the 26th, groups such as the 18-year-old Citizenship Promotion Alliance and the Taiwan Youth Rights and Welfare Promotion Alliance held a “vote counting party” on Minzhu Avenue in the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, announcing that they could not meet the threshold for consent votes.

Lin Yueqin, the convener of the 18-year-old Civil Rights Promotion Alliance, said that this is not a happy result. She encourages young friends to continue to work hard. The results of the vote will affect it, and the next referendum may take another 4 years to have a chance, but I hope everyone will continue to persevere.

Ye Dahua, founder of the Promotion Alliance, said that constitutional amendments are a manifestation of large-scale public opinion polls. This is the first referendum on constitutional amendments, with such a high threshold, but there are still more votes in favor than disagreement. This alone is a very important progress. So don’t be discouraged, and don’t give up.

Zhang Yumeng, chairman of the Youth League of China, said that more than half of Taiwanese citizens support young people to support and participate in national public affairs. This is a very high consensus, and it is also the result of unremitting efforts in the past 20 years. This is something worthy of confidence. , something to be proud of, and a social movement worthy of being included in textbooks.

However, he also emphasized that there are a lot of false information circulating on the Internet this time, and the standard operating procedures of the local election committees are not complete when collecting referendum ballots. These are worthy of follow-up improvement and review by local election committees and election committees.

