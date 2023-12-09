Home » 180 MILLION INVESTED IN NIKOLA TESLA SCHOOL ns 2023 | Info
World

180 MILLION INVESTED IN NIKOLA TESLA SCHOOL ns 2023 | Info

by admin
180 MILLION INVESTED IN NIKOLA TESLA SCHOOL ns 2023 | Info

In April 2016, it was agreed to implement the Modernization Program of several schools in Novi Sad.

In question are Elementary School “Nikola Tesla”, Elementary School “Veljko Vlahović”, Elementary School “Ivo Lola Ribar” and Elementary School “Nikola Tesla”.
The plan was that the mentioned schools would have incomparably better conditions for the work of professors and teachers, as well as for the stay of students.
When it comes to “Nikola Tesla” elementary school, it received:
eight new classrooms
six new cabinets
one multifunctional room
canteen
two elevators for children with special needs
eight toilets
loudspeaker
video surveillance
courts for football, handball, basketball and volleyball
athletic track with long jump pit
tennis court
shot put field
A total of 180 million dinars were invested in this school for one year. This expansion will enable the school to enroll in the first grade a larger number of children who do not administratively belong to the enrollment area of ​​this school.

See also  Drone diplomacy: how Iran lands in the Sahel

You may also like

Poland, the ultra-right MP extinguishes the Hanukkah candles...

Margarita Cedeño says cost of living in the...

Christmas charity marathon: here is the event programme!

FORD PRO The system to prevent accidents with...

Family and friends demand justice

Review of Josetxo Zugaldia’s album of the same...

Wave of violence in Ecuador: by mistake, hitmen...

Misleading U.S. headlines on Gaza – breaking news

the telecommunications market “can no longer function”

Peruvian ceviche recipe | Ingredients and how to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy