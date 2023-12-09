180 MILLION INVESTED IN NIKOLA TESLA SCHOOL ns 2023 | Info

In April 2016, it was agreed to implement the Modernization Program of several schools in Novi Sad.

In question are Elementary School “Nikola Tesla”, Elementary School “Veljko Vlahović”, Elementary School “Ivo Lola Ribar” and Elementary School “Nikola Tesla”.

The plan was that the mentioned schools would have incomparably better conditions for the work of professors and teachers, as well as for the stay of students.

When it comes to “Nikola Tesla” elementary school, it received:

eight new classrooms

six new cabinets

one multifunctional room

canteen

two elevators for children with special needs

eight toilets

loudspeaker

video surveillance

courts for football, handball, basketball and volleyball

athletic track with long jump pit

tennis court

shot put field

A total of 180 million dinars were invested in this school for one year. This expansion will enable the school to enroll in the first grade a larger number of children who do not administratively belong to the enrollment area of ​​this school.

Share this: Facebook

X

