About 18,000 dairy cows died from a big fire which developed on Monday evening at South Fork Dairy Farm, a dairy farm near the town of Dimmitt, in north Texas. A company employee was rescued and taken to hospital with serious injuries: he is now in stable condition. Texas is a major dairy producer in the United States, and Dimmitt’s is one of the worst dairy accidents of its kind in the country, estimated to cause tens of millions of dollars in damage to the farm.

The Castro County Sheriff’s Office, where Dimmitt is located, said it had received several reports of a fire in progress at South Fork Dairy Farm around 7:20 pm on Mondays (2:20 am in Italy). Based on the first investigations, it is believed that the fire developed due to an explosion, probably started by a machine that sucks up the manure. Once the police officers intervened, they found and rescued the employee who had been trapped in the plant: most of the animals, on the other hand, died due to the flames and smoke that invaded an area where cows are kept before to be milked. Some have survived, while others are so run down they will have to be torn down, he said to the KFDA news site the county sheriff, Sal Rivera.

The number of dead cows is still an estimate, but it is believed to be over 18,000, more than 90 percent of those reared at the plant, one of several that the company manages.

Castro County is the second largest producer of milk in Texas, one of the main producers in the country, where a total of about 625,000 dairy cows and several million cattle are raised for meat production. A county official quoted by USA Today said each of the cows that died in the fire was worth about $2,000, and that the deaths of the animals, along with the damage to the plant, will cause losses for tens of millions dollars at South Fork Dairy Farm.

It’s not the first time in Texas that large numbers of livestock have died on ranches from wildfires, hurricanes or other factors, but it’s rare that so many livestock die from a single wildfire.

According to the Animal Welfare Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to limiting the suffering caused by human activities in animals, the fire in Dimmitt is the fire that has killed the most dairy cows since 2013, when accounting for incidents similar. According to data collected by the organization, in the last ten years on farms in the United States have died from fires almost 6.5 million animalsincluding about 6 million chickens and 7,300 cows.

Now the cows that survived the fire have been moved to another facility on the farm in Dimmitt. County and dairy officials are managing the disposal of dead carcasses. The provisions established by the Texas Environmental Quality Commission they predict various ways to do it: in case you choose to bury them, among other things, the carcasses must be deposited in the ground at least 15 meters from the nearest watercourse and it is necessary to take note of the GPS coordinates of the site where they are buried .