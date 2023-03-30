Home World 18,000 liters of water used to put out the fire – Corriere TV
18,000 liters of water used to put out the fire – Corriere TV

It happened in the province of Nakhon Nayok, 114 kilometers north-east of Bangkok

(LaPresse) A fire has hit the woods of the Nakhon Nayok province, 114 kilometers north-east of Bangkok, in Thailand. According to the government spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri, the flames broke out in the upper part of Khao Chaplu mountain and then also spread to Khao Laem mountain. In an attempt to put out the fire, 18,000 liters of water were used. (LaPresse)

March 30, 2023 – Updated March 30, 2023, 08:39 am

