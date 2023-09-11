18th Campinas Restaurant Week will feature the 1st edition of Burger Gourmet – MONDO MODA

“Our idea is to offer a unique experience to lovers of good cuisine based on Brazil’s natural wealth and the connection between biodiversity, culture and cuisine with ingredients native to each biome, such as fruits, vegetables, fish and meat”, he highlights. the creator of Brasil Restaurant Week, Fernando Reis.

With around 30 restaurants – in Campinas, Valinhos and Jundiaí – with different specialties, from traditional Brazilian food, to Italian, Argentinean, Mexican and Japanese, the edition offers complete menus (starter, main course and dessert) for lunch from from R$49.90 and dinner from R$64.90.

Healthy ingredients @ publicity

At the same time, the 1st edition of @burgergourmetbrasil will take place, in which burger fans will be able to enjoy exclusive creations and different side dishes for a fixed price of R$39.90 for the traditional menu and R$49.90 for lunch or dinner, in selected homes in Campinas, Hortolândia, Indaiatuba, Mogi Guaçu and Jundiaí

“The chefs were invited to create new experiences, with the idea of ​​“gourmetizing” a routine experience, which is already a trend throughout Brazil and attracts more and more fans to burger restaurants”, explains Fernando.

About Restaurant Week

Burger @ publicity

Present in more than 20 Brazilian cities, Brasil Restaurant Week has been one of the biggest and most anticipated gastronomic festivals in the world for 16 years. With the aim of creating opportunities and access to good gastronomy, the festival moves and heats up the gastronomic market in periods of low seasonality.

Therefore, during the event, the main restaurants prepare a special, themed menu, with different pairings and a fixed price to provide customers with pleasurable experiences.