19-year-old girl raped on the street in Anzio on her way home: she is hunting for the aggressor

A 19-year-old girl was raped as she returned to her home in Anzio. To attack her late yesterday evening, Friday 13 May, a man, who has her dragged to a makeshift shelter before vanishing. The police are on his trail.









The attack on Anzio

The girl, a 19-year-old resident of Anzioa municipality in the metropolitan city of Roma Capitale, in Lazio, had recently got off a bus and was on the Nettunense road, in the Anzio 2 area, heading towards her home, located on Corso Italia.









Suddenly, according to the first reconstructions carried out thanks to the victim’s story, the young woman was joined by a man who attacked herto then drag her to a makeshift shelter, far from the busy road and relatively isolated.

Anzio, a municipality in Lazio where the 19-year-old was attacked as she returned home









They have been the screams of the girl to put the man to flight, by which time the violence had been consummated. The young woman was later found in a state of shock and taken to the emergency room.

Police investigations

Once safely in the hospital, local police officers rushed to collect the testimony of the young woman and start the investigation, assisted by the Rome Flying Squad.

According to the girl’s story, it would have been a man of foreign nationality who attacked her, perhaps a homeless person who occupies one of the dilapidated buildings not far from the police station of the Center on the Lazio coast, an area known as a meeting point for many homeless, also known for being a drug dealing area.









At the moment the searches have been extended to the entire coast, with the agents of the Anzio-Nettuno police station who however, they would already have a suspect in mindwhich has yet to be traced, however.

Abuse of women in Italy

According to data collected by Istat, 32% of all Italian, about ten million womenhas experienced some form of physical or sexual violence in his or her life.





Maybe it can interest you Two arrests for group sexual violence against a twenty-year-old in the Pistoia area: the horror in the chats

Another important fact to keep in mind is that 63% of rapes are committed by a partner or an ex. And by rape we mean a specific type of sexual assault, but not the only one possible.









The types of violence that a woman can suffer are not limited to sexual violence, but can also be of a type psychological, physical or economicas well as all sorts of situations in which a man can abuse a woman.

Ultimately, Istat estimates that almost one and a half million women in Italy have suffered the most serious forms of sexual violence such as rape (652,000) and attempted rape (746,000). Overall, 3% of Italian women were raped, in 62.7% of cases by partners or exes, in 3.6% by relatives and in 9.4% by friends.







