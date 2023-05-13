19-year-old Indian accused of the crime arrested in Malpensa

Malpensa (Varese) – He was arrested today by the State Police at the airport Malpensaand Indian citizen aged 19believed to be one of the authors of thehomocidein Reggio Calabria, of a disabled Polish citizen. A precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Reggio Calabria was pending against him for the crimes of murder and multi-aggravated robbery.

The investigations, conducted by the Reggio Calabria Flying Squad, coordinated by the Reggio Calabria Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Reggio Calabria Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Juvenile Court of Reggio Calabria, had already led in recent weeks the arrest of two subjects of Pakistani descent, one of them a minor.

The return to Italy of the 19-year-old Indian was identified thanks to a specific alert activated in collaboration with the International Police Cooperation Service of the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police, which in recent days had reported its presence among the passengers on a flight from Abu Dhabi with destination Milan Malpensa. At the Lombard airport the wanted man, after landing, was taken over by personnel of the Border Police who, together with personnel of the Reggio Calabria Mobile Squad, enforced the restrictive measure.

The crime he is accused of dates back to the night between March 6th and 7th. The body of the victim, who ran a car wash in Reggio Calabria, was found in a house in the port area. The man, disabled, had hands tied with electrician’s ties. In the trachea was discovered a undergarment driven in with violence that would have caused the death by asphyxiation.