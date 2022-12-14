laseris helping us develop clean, dense and efficient fuels, which in turn is needed to help solve the world‘s energy crisis through large-scale clean energy production. The net energy gained from fusion reactions in the near future could be an important step toward the future goal of creating unlimited clean energy.

On December 12, researchers at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) announced a major breakthrough in the latest fusion research, achieving for the first time a net energy gain in a fusion reaction (net energy gain), or will become a milestone in nuclear fusion power generation.

Credit: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

The landmark experiment was reported to have taken place in August. The scientific results of the experiment are published in three peer-reviewed papers in 2022, a year after LLNL’s National Ignition Facility achieved yields of more than 1.3 megajoules. On the basis of this result, NIF scientists reportedly achieved a “net gain” in the fusion reaction, which produces more energy than the process consumes and can sustain itself briefly.

Making fusion energy a usable energy source is an internationally recognized problem of controllable nuclear fusion. Physicists have been studying fusion reactions for about 70 years in order to find alternatives to fossil fuels and conventional nuclear energy. In addition to having zero carbon emissions, this energy source is expected to produce far less radioactive waste than nuclear fission-based power plants.

The US National Ignition Facility (NIF) uses the inertial confinement fusion (ICF) process to generate fusion energy.The process uses a 192-laserAn experimental setup (the size of three football fields) was formed to heat fuel pellets to create a plasma. These particles contain heavy hydrogen (deuterium and tritium) and are therefore more prone to fusion reactions, which further generate more energy.

The successful demonstration follows a setback earlier this year by scientists at LLNL and NIF, which failed to achieve fusion power of more than 1 petawatt (on the verge of ignition) in August 2021.

Additionally, earlier this year, NIF scientists unveiled the engineering and testing of a laser system in which fusion itself, rather than an external heating mechanism, provides most of the heat needed for the fusion reaction. This achievement will allow scientists to achieve even higher levels of fusion performance as scientists eventually attempt to harvest energy from nuclear fusion, as well as self-sustaining fusion power.

The fusion reaction in the latest demonstration produced about 2.5 megajoules of energy, about 120 percent of the 2.1 megajoules consumed by the laser, people familiar with the latest developments said. At present, the data analysis of the entire experiment is still in progress, and the U.S. Department of Energy is expected to conduct a live introduction around 7:00 a.m. Pacific time on the 13th (23:00 Beijing time on the same day). U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will present the “significant scientific breakthrough” at a news conference, along with initial details of the work of LLNL scientists.

While this breakthrough is a milestone, enormous engineering and scientific challenges lie ahead. There is still a long way to go for nuclear fusion power plants to be practically applied.Issues such as how to keep the laser continuously emitting will still be a big problem.But it is hoped that fusion power, provided by the same technology used in the LLNL demonstration, will eventually produce unlimited clean energy.

The world is trying to use low-carbon energy to reduce emissions, and nuclear fusion technology may become a key enabler. In addition to achieving the technological milestone of net energy gain, startups targeting laser fusion have proliferated globally in recent years and attracted high-profile investors including Bill Gates large amounts of funds.