1st Paulínia Winter Gastronomic Festival – MONDO MODA

Elo Produções signs the organization of the 1st Winter Gastronomic Festival of Paulínia. The event will take place from August 4th to 6th (Friday, from 6 pm to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday, from 12 pm to 10 pm) in the parking lot next to Theatro Municipal. Av. José Lozano Araújo, 1551 – Parque Brasil 500,

It will bring together varied gastronomic operations and shows from MPB to rock and soul, with bands already established in the country. Entry is free.

Ground fire ribs, broths, soft polenta with mushroom ragout, carreteiro rice with rennet cheese and molasses skewer, among many other options. From farm to table, there will also be Cachaça Fazendão and Paineiras do Japi Apiário with items to be consumed on site and taken home.

CULTURAL PROGRAM

04/08 – Friday

20h – Abertura com Queen Music Tribute

05/08 – Saturday

1pm – Cultural Quintet

3pm – Mafia Do Jazz Street Band 5pm – Legião Urbana Cover

20h – Henry Paul Trio – Elvis Tribute

06/08 – Domingo

1pm – Cultural Quintet

2 pm – Fabinho Azevedo MPB 4:30 pm – Musical Challenge

7pm – Grand Closing with Soul Boogie Orchestra

