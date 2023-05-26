2-2 with Sassuolo, Marassi pays homage to Quagliarella and Vialli

GENOVA – One last burst of pride for Sampdoria and its fans. Despite the relegation already arrived and a future for the corporate crisis that has been going on for some time now, the Sampdoria people have encouraged Dejan Stankovic’s team, pushing them to comeback equalizer against Sassuolo in the last home game of the season and then pay homage to first Captain Fabio Quagliarella and then Gianluca Vialli with a creepy tribute.

Sampdoria-Sassuolo 2-2: statistics and match report

Samp, emotions for Quagliarella and Vialli

Fireworks start at Ferraris, with the bosses Gabbiadini took the lead in the 8th minute but down by a goal just three minutes later, struck by the deadly black and green one-two signed by Berardi (9′) and Matheus Henrique (11′). However, Sampdoria does not want to greet their fans with another knockout and in the 78th minute they take the draw thanks to an own goal by Erlic. Emotions in the 88th minute, when the 40-year-old captain Doriano Quagliarella (expiring contract and his last at Marassi) was replaced and left the pitch in tears, cheered by the fans after being hugged by all his teammates (“If Sampdoria still needs me, I’ll be there” he later said in the post-game). And after the referee’s triple whistle, the president and former defender entered the field Marco Lanna with the number 9 shirt of the unforgettable Gianluca Viallito which Marassi has dedicated a goose bump tribute.

Serie A, the standings

Serie A: results, tables and fixtures