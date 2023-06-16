Home » 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Santa Venerina (CT)
World

2.5 magnitude earthquake near Santa Venerina (CT)

by admin
2.5 magnitude earthquake near Santa Venerina (CT)

by weathersicily.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Friday 16 June 2023 at 06:33 a shock of magnitude 2.5 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 4.2 km. The epicenter was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Magnitude 2.5 earthquake near Santa Venerina (CT) appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Applause and singing in Tehran for Elnaz Rekabi: the athlete who competed without a headscarf welcomed at the airport like a heroine

You may also like

Daily horoscope June 16, 2023 year | Fun

Usa, violent tornado in Texas: 3 dead and...

Rudi Garcia is the new coach of Napoli...

Fatty stool is a symptom of Crohn’s disease...

Scoff for Italy, Spain wins 2-1 and flies...

Hidden advertising at the Sanremo Festival, Agcom sanctions...

Biden Administration ‘Hopeful’ for Sweden to Join NATO...

Helena Topalović showed a stroller for a baby...

Nino Rešić died with 20 euros in his...

Hidden advertising in Sanremo, Agcom sanctions Rai –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy