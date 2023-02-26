Home World 2.7 magnitude earthquake near Novara di Sicilia (ME)
World

2.7 magnitude earthquake near Novara di Sicilia (ME)

by admin
2.7 magnitude earthquake near Novara di Sicilia (ME)

by weathersicily.it – ​​14 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Sunday 26 February 2023 at 01:39 a shock of magnitude 2.7 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 7.1 km. The epicenter was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Earthquake magnitude 2.7 near Novara di Sicilia (ME) appeared 14 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Yes to the universal charger for mobile phones, tablets and digital cameras

You may also like

Winner of Lažijada in Omarska | Info

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 26 February...

The Ukrainian army blew up the dam in...

Vasilije Micić ended the season injured, said Ergin...

a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit the island of...

F1 tests, report cards and ballots: here are...

Turkey, new earthquake shock

Džesika Stojadinović without makeup | Entertainment

Hajdi Klum and Tom Kaulic | Magazine

Another Norfolk Southern freight train derails – Chinadaily.com.cn

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy