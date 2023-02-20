Home World 2.8 magnitude earthquake near Gulf of Policastro (Salerno, Potenza)
2.8 magnitude earthquake near Gulf of Policastro (Salerno, Potenza)

2.8 magnitude earthquake near Gulf of Policastro (Salerno, Potenza)

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Monday 20 February 2023 at 02:31 a shock of magnitude 2.8 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 288.7 km. The epicenter was…

