by weathersicily.it – ​​8 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Monday 20 February 2023 at 02:31 a shock of magnitude 2.8 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 288.7 km. The epicenter was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Earthquake magnitude 2.8 near the Gulf of Policastro (Salerno, Potenza) appeared 8 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».